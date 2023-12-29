The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, has refuted former President John Dramani Mahama’s recent allegations of widespread cheating among the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) graduates.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Friday, Mr. Carbonu stressed the uniqueness of each examination stressing that, ‘no two examinations can be the same.’

Former President Mahama, expressed concerns about the authenticity of the recent WASSCE results, citing the high pass rates.

Mr. Mahama alleged instances of invigilation and teacher involvement in student cheating, cautioning about potential consequences for the country’s educational system.

But, Mr. Carbonu challenged Mr. Mahama to provide statistical evidence to support his claims, suggesting that there might be information not known to the public.

“The information the former President has will help all of us to resolve the matter” he added.

Mr. Carbonu clarified that, not every teacher engages in cheating, and it is incorrect to make sweeping statements about their performance.

While acknowledging that few teachers have been implicated in cheating, he stressed that, it does not reflect the broader teaching community.

Going forward, the NAGRAT President, urged politicians to refrain from meddling in the country’s education system and instead focus on addressing the challenges confronting teachers.

“We beg you politicians, stop playing political football with our exams. Let us maintain our standards. Every examination is different every year” he stated.

