The Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged 2023 WASSCE graduates not to be discouraged by those trying to downplay and denigrate their success in the exams.

The cumulative record of the 2023 WASSCE group, who are the 4th batch of graduates of the Free SHS policy, has been described as the best in recent times, with the majority of the students who participated in the exams passing so well.

While the success of the students is being hailed by many, former President John Mahama, has played down the success, claiming that students connived with teachers to cheat in the exams hence the good results.

In an apparent reference to former President Mahama’s comment, Dr. Bawumia, while congratulating the students, urged them not to be discouraged by such comments.

The Vice President also congratulated parents and teachers for their roles in the excellent performances of their wards in the 2023 WASSCE.

Below is the full Facebook post by Dr. Bawumia:

