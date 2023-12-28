Independent presidential aspirant for the 2024 general elections, Alan Kyerematen has shared some inspiring lessons to pick from Afua Asantewaa’s World Record attempt.

On Wednesday, Alan joined other well-meaning Ghanaians to cheer Afua up on the third day of her sing-a-thon.

In an interview following his visit, Alan cited four lessons young people in Ghana need to learn from the exercise.

Follow your dreams: to succeed in life, it is not only important for you to dream, about your future, but you must take concrete steps to make your dream a reality. To do this, you need a Plan and you need to build relationships with those who can help you realize your dream. Strive for excellence: whatever we pursue in life, we must strive to become the best and this explains why Afua is not just following her dream, but she wants to set a record as she fulfills her dream. Put Ghana first: Afua has consistently said that she is engaged in this effort to put “Ghana on the World map.” The lesson to be drawn from this is that even as we pursue our personal dreams, we must always think about how they contribute to the “Ghana First” Agenda. As a nation, let us focus on what unites us, rather than what divides us. Afua’s experiment has brought all Ghanaians together, irrespective of political allegiance, gender, age, and ethnic or religious affiliation. Let us honor our heroes: As a nation, we must learn to honor our heroes and celebrate role models. There is no doubt that irrespective of the outcome of the sing-a-thon, Afua will always remain a role model for young girls in Ghana as they pursue their dreams.

Alan Kyeremanten further sent good wishes to Asantewaa as she continues to embark on her journey.

“I wish Afua Asantewaa the very best in this exercise and may her dream of recording her name in the Guinness Book of Records become a reality,” he said.