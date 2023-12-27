Independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen joined Ghanaians at the Akwaaba Village in Accra, to support to Afua Asantewaa who is currently attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

The presidential aspirant was accompanied by his wife and other members of the his campaign team.

Mr. Kyerematen stood with the crowd and cheered on Afia, who performed a mix of gospel and highlife songs.

After spending some time cheering her on, the leader of Movement for Change exchanged pleasantries with the crowd, who were excited to interact with him.

Asantewaa kicked off her daring attempt at midnight on Christmas Eve, and she is aiming to sing continuously to break the current record, held by Indian Sunil Waghmare, who sang for 105 hours in 2012.