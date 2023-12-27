The Ghana Navy, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the Ghana Police have jointly arrested six individuals on charges related to narcotics.

The operation, led by the Ada Foah Detachment of the Ghana Navy Riverine Command and supported by the Ghana Police, resulted in the confiscation of 81 sacks containing suspected marijuana.

The team uncovered the stash in a dilapidated warehouse situated at the Ghana Highways Authority premises in Ada.

Subsequently, the suspects were apprehended at the scene, and the seized drugs were transported to the NACOC Headquarters in Accra for thorough investigation.

This intelligence-driven operation aimed to thwart the potential transportation of these substances from their origin on land.

