Renowned Nigerian actor and politician, Desmond Elliot, and his wife Victoria, have celebrated a significant milestone as they marked their 20th wedding anniversary.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Elliot expressed deep gratitude and love for his wife, acknowledging the challenges and joys they’ve shared over the two decades.

He thanked Victoria for being a supportive partner, friend, and a source of comfort, referring to her affectionately as ‘BABAMAI.’

The celebration was not only conveyed through words but also a striking image of Victoria, radiantly smiling, emphasizing the couple’s enduring love and commitment.

Married on December 26, 2003, the couple, blessed with four children, continue to enrich their lives together.