Just a year after the inauguration of the 56.4 kilometre US$45 million Sinohydro Corporation-built Jasikan-Dodo-Pepesu portion of the Eastern Corridor Road, it has started to show defects.

This is the second time defects have been found on the road after portions of the road began to fall apart at Kukurantumi in the Eastern region only two months after the inauguration of the stretch.

Myjoyonline.com

It led to a number of accidents at the spot, but the portion was subsequently fixed with concrete pavement blocks after a JoyNews report.

This time, the stretch at Papaso Junction in Kadjebi has become a major concern for commuters.

Over a 100-metre stretch has seen some bulging of the road surface with vehicles of low clearance scratching their bellies on the asphalt, a situation which could lead to serious accidents on the stretch if not fixed immediately.

Residents want the contractor to come back and fix the deteriorating portion of the road.

“The cars are suffering a lot. You can see some load over there. A car would just come and if the load is too much, the drivers would have to remove some of it to enable the vehicle pass. It is a worry,” Adamu Mohammed, a resident lamented.

He added that, “The contractor must come back and do it again; otherwise the lifespan will be very short which will be a problem for the government.”

“It is as a result of shoddy work being done here. This is because this road was constructed before, (under former President Kufuor), this place was constructed with tiles (pavement blocks) and nothing happened here.

“But this time round, I think it is as a result of a shoddy work done here. To ensure that the road is safe for all commuters, the contractor should consider fixing the portion of the road (that is) getting bad,” he stated.