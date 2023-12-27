A young Nigerian woman, identified as Akorede and popular on TikTok as @korrxss, has been sacked from her prospective job at the UK-based luxury department even before starting her first shift.

This was after she shared the news of her recent employment at the prestigious establishment on her social media page.

Akorede had initially garnered attention on social media with a video where she discussed her forthcoming job.

In the video, she expressed excitement about her heightened social status, claiming to be interacting with “the richest of the rich.”

“I’m dealing with the richest of the rich, who are you dealing with [giggles]? Let me know if you want tips on how to get in.”

Little did she anticipate that her joyous revelation would take an unexpected turn.

In a subsequent video, Akorede disclosed the news of her termination, revealing that she hadn’t even started her first shift when she received the dismissal letter.

Expressing her disappointment, she said someone might have forwarded the video to the company, resulting in her abrupt termination.

