Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has stressed the need for aspiring parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to intensify their campaigns to make the party’s determination of breaking the eight year electoral jinx a reality.

He said they should not sit aloof thinking that the filing of nominations to contest the party’s parliamentary primaries was the end of their focus to become legislators.

Mr Osafo-Maafo, who is the chairman of of the Akyem Oda constituency NPP election committee, made the call when the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah filed his nomination on Monday.

Mr Akwasi Acquah pulled an extremely huge crowd who paraded the principal streets of Oda wearing specially designed ‘T’ shirts of the MP singing and dancing amid brass band music before finally converging at the premises of the Oda constituency NPP office for the MP and his campaign team to file the nomination around 11.30 a.m.

Mr Osafo-Maafo said winning the 2024 general election was a herculean task which needed the concerted efforts of all party supporters.

He commended the MP for initiating many physical development projects in the constituency and urged him not to relent on his efforts but to continue to provide more of such amenities to uplift the area.

The Senior Presidential Advisor admonished Mr Acquah and his campaign team to eschew arrogance, complacency, the use of vulgar language and insulting words against their political opponents, but should strive to win more voters to the party in order to increase the presidential votes come December 7, 2024.

Alexander Akwasi Acquah delivering his address after filing his nomination

Mr Acquah, who was overwhelmed by the massive turnout, promises to maximise both the NPP’s presidential votes of 79 per cent in 2020 to more than 90 per cent in the upcoming general election.

He was grateful to the entire constituency NPP executives for their great support for him since becoming the legislator on January 7, 2021.

Mr Acquah said the Oda constituency topped the whole Eastern Region with the highest number of presidential and parliamentary votes in the 2020 general election and promised to maintain the enviable record come December 7, 2024.

Other speakers at the ceremony included the Constituency NPP Secretary, Ben Kuuku Baiden and the Municipal Chief Executive for Birim Central, Victoria Adu.

