The Ghana Police Service has issued a reminder to the public, particularly faith-based organizations, regarding the enforcement of laws pertaining to the communication of prophecies.

This legislation specifically prohibits the public dissemination of doomsday prophecies, especially those foreseeing deaths and harm, as well as any predictions with the potential to incite the breakdown of law and order.

In an official statement, the Police emphasized that individuals have the right to practice their faith and exercise freedom of speech, as guaranteed by the constitution and democratic values.

However, they underscored that, the exercise of these rights must be conducted with due respect for the rights and freedoms of others, as well as in consideration of the public interest.

Designating December 27th as “Prophecy Communication Compliance Day,” the Ghana Police Service reiterated its call on religious communities to practice their faith within the boundaries of the legal framework.

The statement emphasizes the importance of upholding the law while exercising constitutional rights, reinforcing the need for responsible communication within the realm of religious prophecies.

POLICE REMINDER ON PROPHECY COMMUNICATION

1. As the year comes to an end, the Ghana Police Service respectfully wishes to remind the general public, especially the religious community, of the law on Publication of false news and urges its continuous compliance.

2. We are grateful to faith-based groups and individuals, for their compliance with the law so far, particularly in communicating prophecies. While this has protected the rights and freedoms of those who are normally affected by these prophecies, it has also fostered a society free of needless panic, fear and alarm.

3. We urge the general public especially faith-based groups and individuals to continue to be patriotic and abide by the law, to ensure that the prevailing state of law, order and security in our beloved country is maintained.

4. The Police will like to remind the public that while we have the right to practice our faith and freedom of speech as guaranteed by our constitution and democratic values, we want to reiterate that the enjoyment of these rights are subject to respect for the rights and freedoms of others and for the public interest.

5. As we have come to consider December 27th as Prophecy Communication Compliance Day, the Ghana Police Service is once again urging religious communities to practice their faith within the legal framework.

6. In the spirit of the season, we wish everyone Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.

Below is the full statement