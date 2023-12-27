Renowned music producer, Zapp Mallet faced backlash on social media after suggesting that Afua Asantewaa should reconsider her attempt to break the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

It seems Mallet, with his extensive experience, noticed Asantewaa’s vocal strain and advised her to eat something substantial since singing requires strength.

In a series of posts on X, Mallet implied that Asantewaa might be taking on more than she can handle, emphasizing that such feats are typically reserved for individuals with well-defined singing capabilities.

Asantewaa aims to surpass the current record of 105 hours set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

“Even professional singers won’t attempt a feat like this without a voice coach around to be coaching what to do. No strategy. Just play, I will sing. I feel for Afua paa. Herrhh! Find some heavy to eat. Singing is for the strong. Don’t let deceive you. Now you see you can’t even hit key? So so off key. All bcos you tire. Smh. Where are our ‘famed’ voice coaches? The girl is damn tired and she’s losing her voice. Won’t somebody show her how revamp it? With the way she’s singing? Smh,” he wrote.

However, Mallet’s comments sparked anger among netizens who expressed disappointment, criticizing him for being discouraging.

Critics argue that, as an influential and experienced music producer, Mallet’s knowledge should be constructive rather than pessimistic.

US based Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu also commented.

“Uncle zapp, please, I beg let’s support her… It is a record she is trying to set.. You don’t need to be professional to do this… She has a very sharp memory, and she can remember every single song back to back…. Please commend her for that … I love you my legend .. I come in love Uncle .. I beg, I come in love …

Go ! Go!! Go!! @afuaasantewaasingathon don’t look back @guinnessworldrecords – here we come .. As for me, I couldn’t do this … Chai!!!,” he said.

Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record attempt officially commenced at the Akwaaba Village in Accra on Sunday, December 24, at midnight and is scheduled to conclude on December 27.

The mother of three has received massive support from Ghanaians as she strives to break the record on Thursday.

