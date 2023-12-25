Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo, has expressed mixed feelings about this year’s Christmas.

According to him, there is something distinctively unusual about the Yuletide.

The actor did not elaborate on specific details but hinted at an underlying feeling that sets this Christmas apart from previous years.

Taking to Twitter now X, he wrote: “There’s something off about this December”.

As Christmas is traditionally a time of joy, celebration and togetherness, Dumelo’s sentiments have sparked curiosity among his fans.

Check out some of the reactions below:

