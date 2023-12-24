Retired Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah has reiterated earlier claims that the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare was the mastermind behind his leaked audio tape.

In the said audio tape, COP Mensah is heard lobbying for the top police job while accusing IGP Dampare of mismanaging the Police Service.

According to him, the IGP had leaked the tape over fears that he (COP Mensah) would become his replacement.

Speaking on Angel FM, COP Mensah said, “Someone realised he was not doing his job well and that he was going to get sacked, and knowing the person likely to succeed him after he is sacked, he will set him up.

“About a week to his impending sacking, he edited the setup and spread it through the media forcing people’s hand. That’s what happened,” he asserted.

COP Mensah had made even more serious allegations against the IGP before a parliamentary committee set up to investigate the leaked tape.

According to COP Mensah, all allegations he had made against the IGP are true. He further accused the IGP of manipulating the original tape to put him (COP Mensah) in bad light.

Having retired from the Police Service, COP Alex George Mensah is currently eyeing the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary ticket for Bekwai Constituency.