Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas faces a lengthy spell out after he suffered a broken collarbone during their 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Anfield.

The Greece left-back landed awkwardly after a touchline coming together with Bukayo Saka and his momentum saw him knock over Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool’s first-choice left-back Andy Robertson is already out injured.

Klopp told Sky Sports that Tsimikas’ collarbone was “definitely broken” and “he is out for a long time”.

Robertson sustained a shoulder injury that required surgery while on Scotland duty in October and is not expected to return until next month at the earliest.

Klopp said Tsimikas’ injury “massively overshadowed” a largely positive performance for his side against the Gunners.

“It is hard for us to swallow with the Robbo [Andy Robertson] situation,” Klopp said.

Klopp said he was not personally injured after being upended just inside the technical area.

He added: “I thought it wasn’t really a problem because I had no pain. I would happily give my collarbone and he would be fit again.

“I was completely fine in that moment. I thought Kostas was as well but he said ‘no it’s broken’.

“Of course that’s not cool directly in front of you when you are kind of involved. I wasn’t sure if I fell on him or how it happened.”

Arsenal winger Saka said his collision with Tsimikas was an unfortunate accident rather than the result of any malice.

“I heard he has gone to hospital and I want to apologise. I didn’t mean it of course,” Saka said.

“For me it was just a 50-50 and I’ve gone shoulder to shoulder with him. I didn’t see him but he must have taken a bad fall.

“I didn’t see that he went into Jurgen Klopp either. I was focused on running forward because I didn’t think it was a foul.”