Dancehall music star Stonebwoy, has been spotted in the studio alongside Jamaican music stars Jahmiel and 10tik, as well as Ghana’s own dancehall warrior, Larruso.

Shortly after a triumphant sold-out performance at the Accra Sports Stadium, the artistes were seen teasing fans with what appeared to be a remix of Stonebwoy’s hit song, ‘Overlord.’

The collaboration has ignited excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate the release of the remix on various streaming platforms.

Check out video snippet below:

