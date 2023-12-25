Stonebwoy teases Overlord remix

Dancehall music star Stonebwoy, has been spotted in the studio alongside Jamaican music stars Jahmiel and 10tik, as well as Ghana’s own dancehall warrior, Larruso.

Shortly after a triumphant sold-out performance at the Accra Sports Stadium, the artistes were seen teasing fans with what appeared to be a remix of Stonebwoy’s hit song, ‘Overlord.’

The collaboration has ignited excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate the release of the remix on various streaming platforms.

Check out video snippet below:

