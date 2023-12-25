Dancehall music star Stonebwoy, has been spotted in the studio alongside Jamaican music stars Jahmiel and 10tik, as well as Ghana’s own dancehall warrior, Larruso.
Shortly after a triumphant sold-out performance at the Accra Sports Stadium, the artistes were seen teasing fans with what appeared to be a remix of Stonebwoy’s hit song, ‘Overlord.’
The collaboration has ignited excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate the release of the remix on various streaming platforms.
Check out video snippet below:
MORE: