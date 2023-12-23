Achimota Rastafarian student, Tyrone Iras Marhguy is currently the most happiest man in the world as Ghanaians continue to extoll him for the stellar performance in the 2023 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Ghanaian broadcaster and fashion designer, Kofi Okyere-Darko is the latest celebrity to share in Tyrone’s success.

To reward his hard work and tenacity, KOD as he is popularly known has offered Tyrone shopping worth GH₵3000 at his Nineteen57 clothing line.

Accompanied by her twin sisters, Tyrone on Thursday spent quality time with KOD and was gifted GH₵5000 in addition to the shopping opportunity.

KOD took to his social media pages to share heartwarming visuals from their time together.

He backed his post with a lovely message to celebrate Tyrone.

“After seeing Tyrone Iras Marhguy’s breathtaking results on Facebook this week, we decided to give him a treat at NINETEEN57. Seeing him in person, we increased it to ghc5,000 in cash and products & a goodie bag each for his sisters. This is to motivate him to higher heights and also to use his story to encourage the children of our land that, you can make it to the top, notwithstanding your background,” excerpts of the message read.

Mr Marhguy scores 8A1s in the 2023 West African Senior Secondary School Examinations (WASSCE).

As a student of Achimota SHS, his admission was faced with fierce resistance over his dreadlocks coupled with legal battles.

KOD’s gesture come after Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy offered Tyrone five free tickets to his just ended Bhim concert.

