The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu, has asserted it will be difficult for President Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his appointees.

In his view, a lot of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members will turn down the offer when appointed to serve in any capacity.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Nukpenu stated that, nobody who has the interest of Ghana at heart will be willing to be part of a government that has failed woefully.

According to him, people who will jostle for appointments will be those who want to come in and amass wealth, adding there is nothing any new appointee can do to salvage the economy.

“Who will go for this injury time appointment and be part of this failure and reckless government? No honest NPP member will except those who also want to come in and spend money,” he said.

Mr Nukpenu’s comment was in reaction to calls by NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua for the President to reshuffle his government.

According to him, the conduct of some appointees is negatively impacting the party’s popularity.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving Service held at the party headquarters, Mr. Kodua emphasized the importance of appointing new individuals to advance the NPP’s objectives.

Though Mr Nukpenu said the call is legitimate, he added, “You can’t tell me the President is not aware of what is happening in his government. It is not just about reshuffling, the entire govt need to go! Ghanaians are tired.”

