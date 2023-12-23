The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has commended the outstanding results of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Speaking on Newsfile, on Saturday, he revealed that the 2023 record is the best since the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy and the best since 2015.

Dr Adutwum attributed this achievement to the dedication of teachers who invested their time and energy to offer additional support and guidance aiding in the performance of students.

“We have teachers who have sacrificed their lives so much that, they stay after school, they are there before school and they support these students to work hard so that we can see the outcomes that we are seeing.”

Highlighting the improved performance in each subject of the WASSCE, the Minister asserted that these results reflect the high quality of education delivered in schools.

Examining specific subject results, Dr Adutwum pointed out notable progress, stating, “If we look at what has happened, in integrated science, 28.7% passed in 2015. When we say pass, we mean the pass that can take you to university, A1 to C6. Now it’s 66.82%, and this cannot be by accident. It has been increasing over the years.”

Recognising the collaborative efforts of the government, headmasters, and teachers, the Minister underscored their commitment to enhancing the quality of education by providing the resources and support necessary to achieve these positive outcomes.

In addition to the Free SHS programme, he highlighted the importance of targeted interventions to support students who are struggling with particular subjects.

The Minister stressed that, the intervention classes are designed to boost students’ proficiency in the specific subjects they are struggling with.

“This is something that Wesley Girls have been doing for a long time. They assess students who come to them and after assessing, they prescribe interventions for them,” he added.

