The Accra High Court has adjourned the hearing of a case involving former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah to January 11, 2024.

This follows a request made by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) during Friday’s proceedings.

While making a case for adjournment, the OSP had explain that the office was waiting for the completion of an investigative report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) involving Cecilia Dapaah.

In October this year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had joined the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in a synchronized effort aimed at delving deep into the matters of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.

This cooperative crusade seeks to unravel the legality surrounding the wealth amassed by Ms. Dapaah and her cohorts, traversing the corridors of both Ghana and the United States.

The OSP subsequently requested for the case, titled ‘Special Prosecutor V Cecilia Dapaah & Daniel Osei Kuffour (civil case) FT/0074/2023’ involving the frozen bank accounts and seized cash of the former minister to be adjourned.

The presiding judge granted the prosecution’s request, noting the significance of the FBI’s involvement.

The judge, however, directed the OSP to conclude its review of the motion before the next hearing.

Background

This cooperative crusade seeks to unravel the legality surrounding the wealth amassed by Ms. Dapaah and her cohorts, traversing the corridors of both Ghana and the United States.

The OSP subsequently requested for the case, titled ‘Special Prosecutor V Cecilia Dapaah & Daniel Osei Kuffour (civil case) FT/0074/2023’ involving the frozen bank accounts and seized cash of the former minister to be adjourned.

The presiding judge granted the prosecution’s request, noting the significance of the FBI’s involvement.

The judge, however, directed the OSP to conclude its review of the motion before the next hearing.

Background

According to the statement of offence filed at the High Court on Friday, October 6, the OSP said Cecilia Dapaah failed to respond to a notice to declare her property served on Monday, July 24, within 30 days as stated in the OSP Act.

The OSP says this is a contravention of the OSP Act and she must be punished for it.

However, lawyers for Cecilia Dapaah have also filed an injunction application against the OSP.

According to the statement of offence filed at the High Court on Friday, October 6, the OSP said Cecilia Dapaah failed to respond to a notice to declare her property served on Monday, July 24, within 30 days as stated in the OSP Act.

The OSP says this is a contravention of the OSP Act and she must be punished for it.

However, lawyers for Cecilia Dapaah have also filed an injunction application against the OSP.

ALSO READ: