The Centre for Maritime Law and Security Africa (CMLSA) has raised concerns about the alarming rate at which fisheries observers are disappearing from fishing vessels off the coast of Ghana.

Speaking on the midday news on Joy FM, the Executive Director of the CMLSA, Dr. Kamaldeen Ali said that the silence of the Fisheries Commission and the Ministry of Fisheries over the disappearances of such officers of state is worrying.

Dr Ali referred to one of the cases about four years ago, where 27-year-old Emmanuel Essien went missing. He is yet to be found.

Also, about a month ago another fisheries observer, Samuel Abayitey, who was onboard a tuna vessel also disappeared. His decapitated body later washed ashore two weeks after his disappearance.

Dr Ali stated that “we must have a clear discussion and disclosure…and secondly, there must be a thorough investigation into this particular case and it must be an investigation that is detailed, that is unbiased and we should have other persons as part of that investigation because we must get to the bottom of what is happening.”

Dr Ali emphasised the need to review the protocols and safety measures in place for fisheries observers.

He questioned whether the communication channels between the Fisheries Commission and the observers are adequate and whether they provide sufficient safety and security measures for the observers.

“We cannot continue to lose citizens or lose people who are performing duties on our behalf at sea,” Dr Ali indicated.

He also called for punitive sanctions to be imposed on the fishing vessels and the Fisheries Commission, to hold them accountable for the disappearances of the observers.

In addition to punitive sanctions, Dr Ali also called for the Fisheries Commission to pay substantial compensation to the families of the victims.

“These two things should happen otherwise, we need to explain why they shouldn’t be held accountable by law. And so far as compensation is concerned for what is a continuous risk to people who are working for us, this cannot be allowed to continue.”

