In a proactive step to address environmental concerns in the vicinity where Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is attempting to break a Guinness record with a sing-a-thon, the Ghana Police Service has taken the initiative to irrigate the park at Akwaaba Village.

The aim is to mitigate dust levels in the area exacerbated by the dry season. This is to ensure that, supporters present to rally behind Afua Asantewaa in her quest to break the record have a safer and more comfortable environment, free from excessive dust.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, engaged in a singing marathon for the past three days, is determined to break the current Guinness record for the longest singing marathon by a single person.

Commencing on December 24 and scheduled to conclude on December 27, 2023, her endeavor has attracted notable figures in government, including Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, and various celebrated personalities.