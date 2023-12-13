A 59-year-old man, Peter Owusu, has died after an uncompleted building collapsed on him at Kasoa Opeikuma in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region.

The unfortunate incident occurred while he was chasing a bird.

Information gathered suggests a bird usually comes on his uncompleted building to cry from 11:00 pm to 4:00 am.

Irritated by the daily noise, Mr Owusu decided to chase the bird away.

In an interview with Adom News, the Kasoa Branch Pastor of Deeper life Church, Isaac Opoku Mensah narrated that, the deceased’s widow told him her late husband first threw a stone at the bird.

It flew away but returned after about ten minutes.

The deceased therefore decided to climb the building to chase the bird away but the structure suddenly collapsed, leading to his death.

He was rushed to the Kasoa Mother and Child hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

ALSO READ: