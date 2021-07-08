A 34-year-old woman, Nafisah Mensah, has been found dead in a toilet of the Christ the Shepherd Prayer camp at Kasoa Opeikuma.

The mother of four, according to information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei, had been at the camp for months now over mental instability.

She is said to have gone missing on Saturday, July 3, 2021, and after all attempts to find her proved futile, complaints were lodged at the Police station and information centre.

Narrating the incident, the founder and prophetess at the camp, Comfort Ntiamoah, said the deceased’s mother later took them to the toilet facility.

Upon arrival, she handed them a stick to point to a certain point where she believed her daughter was and fortunately discovered the body.

Prophetess Ntiamoah stressed the demeanour of the elderly woman made her suspect she has a hand in the death.

She stressed the incident has come as a shock to them as it is a small hole where children go there by themselves.

The Awutu Senya East National Disaster Management Organisation Director, Kwame Amoah, equally expressed shock over the incident.

The Municipal Environmental Officer, Johnson Lodo, announced plans were underway to fumigate the place and retrieve the body.

