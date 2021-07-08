The Judicial Service has been left with no choice but to issue a circular expressing concern about how poor disposal of waste is affecting the sewage lines at Ghana’s Law Court complex.

Of particular mention in the circular are used sanitary towels, used condoms, and used paper hand towels.

These items are said to have blocked the lines, creating an inconvenience to those who use toilet facilities within the complex.

In a notice sighted by JoyNews, the manager of the complex advised court users on the need to properly dispose of such waste.

“In recent times we have experienced blockages in our sewage lines as a result of the improper disposal of waste.

“Please take note that these items are to be disposed of by placing them in the dustbins provided in the washrooms,” part of the statement read.

Below is the notice: