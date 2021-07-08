The rapper, who shot to fame with his Sore song, Yaw Tog, has been on the chopping board after he appeared in an interview to talk about United Kingdom (UK) rapper Stormzy.

Some industry players are lambasting him for saying he also made the UK rapper popular in Ghana after they collaborated for a remix of the Sore song in Ghana which featured rapper Kwesi Arthur.

Stormzy flew all the way from the UK to shoot the video with Yaw Tog, a gesture that touched many since it propelled his career further internationally.

Unfortunately, there are two videos making rounds on social media – one has been cut short with the other detailing Yaw Tog’s assertion with no foul play.

Meanwhile, many entertainment critics have cautioned Yaw Tog to pay heed to how he communicates during interviews.

But die-hard fans of Yaw Tog have equally defended the young rapper cautioning “haters” who want to put him in the bad light to kill their motives.

Yaw Tog says he made Stormzy Popular in Ghana pic.twitter.com/Ov7ArEGFOU — Judas Iscariot (@j_iscariot10) July 7, 2021

You people should listen to the full video here and understand what Yaw Tog said



The boy is right. You people should rest

pic.twitter.com/HrusMbnW7b — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) July 8, 2021

