Rapper Yaw Tog has revealed that his inspiration to do music was sparked by rapper Kwesi Arthur.

Subsequently, he took up music and fell in love with the style of the Tema-based musician.

“Everything started three years ago that is 2018. I used to be a footballer and my mum told me to stop, because of the bad notion that has been associated with it.

“So one day I was sitting there listening to music and I found one artiste that is Kwesi Arthur and I liked his style. So I started writing music and now here we are,” he told host Kojo Yankson.

Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog, came to the scene in 2020 when his EP, ‘Sore’ ft O`Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay bahd got social media buzzing.

The young lad’s song caught the attention of a Ghanaian-United Kingdom-based rapper and songwriter, Stormzy and a remix of the son was made featuring his mentor Kwesi Arthur as well.

When asked how he felt about the project, he said: “It was a different vibe. I was dancing in the studio. I was very happy because he is someone I looked up to and here I was, doing something with him. And I thank God for that,” Yaw Tog said.

