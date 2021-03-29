Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Faith Ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has showered well-wishes on President Nana Akufo-Addo who celebrates his birthday today, March 29.

The President, who turned 77 today, has received several wishes across the length and breadth of the country.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams also took to his Instagram page to pronounce blessings on the life of President Akufo-Addo.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday to the president of the land; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

Below is his post on Instagram: