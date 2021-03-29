Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Faith Ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has showered well-wishes on President Nana Akufo-Addo who celebrates his birthday today, March 29.
The President, who turned 77 today, has received several wishes across the length and breadth of the country.
Archbishop Duncan-Williams also took to his Instagram page to pronounce blessings on the life of President Akufo-Addo.
He wrote:
“Happy birthday to the president of the land; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”
Below is his post on Instagram: