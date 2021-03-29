Head of Public Relations Unit of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Razak Kojo Opoku, has asked why a private lotto company will be allowed to do 5/90 live draws on TV at the detriment of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), an action which has the propensity to collapse the NLA.

He again asked why a private lotto company should be allowed to do shortcode 5/90 Game under Act 844 without Board Approval, and without paying anything to the authority?

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Opoku asked why the NLA, as a regulator and operator, should be struggling financially, while Banker to Banker Lotto operators are flourishing at the detriment of the government.

He said the NLA is struggling to pay only 20 per cent commission to its Accredited Lotto Marketing Companies while private lotto operators pay 30-40 per cent commission to its writers/agents.

He asked: “Why should major contracts be signed with lotto companies in Nigeria which rely on NLA draw numbers without Board approval, and without the knowledge of the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the President?”

Mr Opoku said the many issues the NLA management was addressing were not known by outsiders who were rather attacking them.

He said his loyalty is 100 percent to President Nana Akufo-Addo and his appointees who are championing his course to make the President’s work successful.