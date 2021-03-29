A 30-year-old woman, Blessing Jimoh, has been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly killing her mother, Ijeoma Odo.

According to the Nation Reports, Miss Jimoh butchered her mother after her pastor stated she is a witch.

The suspect confessed she killed her mother while they were working in their farm and attributed mental illness to her crime.

“It was something doing me that make me kill my mother. I am not happy with what I did. I cut her neck with a cutlass. It was a pastor that said she was a witch and l went to beg her. My mother is from Enugu State,” she confessed.

The said pastor is currently at large as police has declared him wanted.

The mother-of-four made the confession while she was being paraded among other suspected criminals.



