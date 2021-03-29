National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Hannah Bissiw, has expressed her readiness to offer her support to Dorcas Nda-Affo Toffey, the Member of Parimanet (MP) for Jomoro Constituency.

The MP is now the owner of Proud United after buying the Division One League club, according to local reports.

The MP acquired 100% ownership of the club after a meeting with Chief Executive, Jojo Duncan.

She assumed her new role as owner last week.

And according to Dr Bissiw, she is ready to offer her support to the MP due to her experience in football.

Dr Hannah Bissiw

“I already have 10 community football teams so I am ever ready to assist and support her with my experience,” she added.

“I applaud Hon. Dorcas Nda-Affo Toffey for purchasing a football club,” she told Ladies Time on Asempa FM.

She also revealed that she is a strong Hearts of Oak supporter but her father died as a staunch Asante Kotoko fan.

“My father died Asante Kotoko fan but I and my mother are staunch Hearts of Oak supporters,” she said.

Proud United are struggling in the league this season with six points after 13 games.

The team landed at Nzemaland on Wednesday last week to begin official residential camping at Nawule ahead of their next league fixture.

Proud United will now play their home games at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park, at Aiyinase following the takeover.

The MP is the mother of Ghanaian Afro-pop songstress, Francine Nyanko Koffi, known in Showbiz as Fantana.