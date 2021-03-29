Ghana head coach, Charles Akonnor, has jumped to the defence of left back Baba Rahman after the final set of qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Rahman, who has fallen out of favour with some Ghanaians, was at the receiving end of criticisms after the qualifiers.

The former Chelsea left-back scored his debut goal for the Black Stars in the 3-1 win over São Tomé and Príncipe but was once again criticised by fans who were not impressed with his overall performance.

Akonnor, speaking after the final group game, asked for patience for the left-back, assuring Ghanaians the player will improve.

“This boy [Rahman] has been through a lot of injuries and stuff. He got injured here with us when he was in the AFCON. Who will be the best people to help him?

“I think it is a little bit too harsh with the way we criticise him. He is on his way to be better and he will do well in the coming days,” he added.

Rahman secured a last hour loan deal from Chelsea to Greek side PAOK for the rest of the 2020/21 season. So far, the Schalke 04 left back has played five games, scoring one goal.

Akonnor admits the fortunes of the 26-year-old will improve now that he has a new club.

“He’s got a club. He’s gonna play regularly and things will change for him and I think we are a little bit too hard on him,” he said.

Rahman has featured in over 30 games for the Black Stars, scoring one goal.