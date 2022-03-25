A 12-year-old boy, Prince Settor, has allegedly committed suicide at Kasoa Opeikuma in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei indicated the deceased, who was a Junior High School (JHS) pupil, was nowhere to be found after he returned from school on Wednesday.

All attempts in search of young Settor by parents and neighbours proved futile.

His lifeless body was, however, found later in an uncompleted building in their compound with a torn rope around his neck.

His mother, Joyce Settor, amid tears in an interview said she was in shock and yet to come to terms with the incident.

She said she cannot fathom why her son will take his life as he did not show any sign all was not well with him.

Neighbours, who suspect the boy was murdered, have called for a swift probe into the matter.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue pending an autopsy.