A 28-year-old lady has allegedly hanged herself to death at Sehwi Antobia in the Juaboso district of the Western North region.

The deceased, identified as Adiza, a porridge seller, was found hanging in front of her room on Saturday dawn.

However, the cause of her death is yet to be known.

The Assemblyman for the Antobia electoral area, Atta Kwaku, confirmed the incident to Adom News‘ Augustine Boah as he urges calm among residents.

Meanwhile, the husband of the deceased, Abdullah Sakaria, has been arrested by the Juaboso police command to assist in the investigation.

The body has been picked up and deposited at Juaboso government hospital pending an autopsy.