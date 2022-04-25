A 56-year-old fisherman, Uncle Bobola has been found dead in what appears to be suicide at Saltpond – Ankadul in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The deceased was found hanging from the ceiling in his room around 7:30 pm on Sunday.

His distraught sister, Ama Ninson said she was worried about the children he left behind as the breadwinner of the family.

The Assembly Member for Saltpond- Ankaful Electoral Area, Anthony Eshun disclosed they thought the deceased was missing only to find his lifeless body in the room.

In an interview with Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei, some residents who could not control their tears expressed shock over the incident.

According to them, the deceased was a calm and respected man in the community, hence cannot fathom what could have caused him to take his own life.

The body has since been deposited at Saltpond mortuary.