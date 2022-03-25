Ghanaian actor and TV personality, Kwaku Manu, has called on President Akufo-Addo to find solutions for the economic hardships facing Ghanaians.

According to him, prices of goods and services have witnessed an astronomical rise in the past few weeks, noting that it is affecting the standard of living.

The actor explained that the youth may continue to struggle to build a life for themselves if the prices of goods continue to rise.

Kwaku Manu said prior to a trip he took to Europe, he had asked about the prices of some cables he needed for a housing project.

He said, the price, after the calculation was GHS357 but just about a month later when he returned to purchase them, he was to buy the same quantity of cables for over GHS870, thus, twice the amount.

Mr Manu also added that before travelling, he filled his vehicle with fuel for GHS600 but on his return even with fuel in his tank he had to pay GHS700 to be able to fill it.

Kwaku Manu noted that if something was not done to help curb some of these challenges, the country might head down a dangerous path.

He urged people to put politics aside and highlight some of these issues as well as offer solutions to help the country.

