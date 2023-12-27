The 2023 edition of the Joy FM Party in the Park which came off successfully on Boxing Day at the Aburi Botanical Gardens in the Eastern Region witnessed exciting moments throughout the day.

Among the many attractions was the fashion sense of our lady patrons, who adorned themselves in colourful trappings befitting of the occasion that drew arguably the largest gathering of families at a feast.

Here is a collection of some of the charming faces that graced the party.

Joy FM Family Party in the Park: Kwan Pa gets patrons..