Ghana football legend, Asamoah Gyan has revealed how former President John Dramani Mahama tried to help in rescuing the late Ghanaian musician, Castro who drowned in 2014.

The former Sunderland striker, Castro and other friends went to Ada to have fun but unfortunately, a tragic incident occurred nine years ago.

Castro and his girlfriend, Jennifer Bandu drowned in the Ada river after they went jet-skiing.

However, recalling one of the efforts which fondly comes to mind, Asamoah Gyan, who is now a boxing promoter stated that, former President Mahama sent helicopters to Ada to help in the search for Castro.

“One thing I remember during 2014 when my friend’s incident happened. I called him on the phone and he asked me what he could do to help and I told him anything he could do,” Asamoah Gyan shared while eulogizing the former President at the Bukom Boxing Arena during a boxing event on December 23, 2023.

“I remember within less than an hour there were like 10 helicopters at Ada.

“He was the sitting President who normally talks to me on the phone when he was in power and I always appreciate what he did for me when he was in power,” the former Black Stars striker who is Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer added.