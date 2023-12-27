Known for their exceptional talent in highlife music and engaging Christmas carols, it was only fitting that Kwan Pa was booked to perform at the highly anticipated Joy FM Family Party in the Park.

At the start of their performance, a large crowd gathered in front of the Highlife crew, and within thirty minutes, enthusiastic attendees were joyfully dancing to Kwan Pa’s renditions of popular songs in a large circle.

Midway through their nearly two-hour performance, Kwan Pa sparked a friendly debate between supporters of Montessori and public school students regarding whose nursery rhymes and songs were superior.

Adults relived their school days through these songs while the younger ones were just as excited as their parents.

While it appeared that the public school advocates had the upper hand, this did not diminish the enjoyment of the performance for those from private schools.

Kwan Pa’s performance created a shared moment of celebration and joy at the Family Party in the Park.

See some pictures below:

