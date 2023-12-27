The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kadjebi in the Volta Region, Wilson Agbanyo was nearly assaulted on Tuesday, December 26 by some angry youth over the death of two footballers in the Yadzo community.

The incident occurred when the DCE visited the community to commiserate with the family.

The duo are said to have met their untimely death on Christmas eve during a chase by National Security Operatives while allegedly attempting to transport cocoa beans to Togo.

Some enraged community members say it was the DCE who brought the National Security personnel to the community.

The irate youth charged on the DCE and the police team, preventing him from entering his car.

The team had to leave the premises to prevent an escalation.

