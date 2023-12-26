As Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-A-Thon inches close to the finish line, another Ghanaian, Failatu Abdul-Razak, is set to cook her way into setting a new world record.

The current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) is held by an Irish, Alan Fisher.

He clocked in a time of 119 hours 57 minutes. That is more than 24 hours longer than the previous record held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci.

Failatu’s Cook-A-Thon attempt hits the ground running on January 1st to 5th in the Northern regional capital, Tamale.