Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak has extended the duration her quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon to 240 hours which is 10 days.

Assisted by a deputy chef, Failatu initially announced plans to continuously cook for an impressive 120 hours at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

The ambitious culinary marathon, which started from January 1 to 5, 2024, was to surpass the existing record of 119 hours and 57 minutes set last year by Ireland’s Alan Fisher, who surpassed the renowned Hilda Baci’s record.

But Failatu’s manager, Damba Naa, in an interview with Joy News announced the idea is no longer five days but six to seven days.

The decision he said was informed by Ugandan’s Dorcus Mirembe, affectionately known as Mama D, who is awaiting official confirmation from Guinness World Records judges after successfully cooking for 144 hours.

“For us to be able to break the record and set any, we have to go beyond the 144 hours,” he said.

