Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak is utilizing Jordin cookware as she endeavors to establish a Guinness World Record for the longest solo cooking session, with the cookware being generously contributed by former First Lady, Lordina Mahama.

This philanthropic gesture from Mrs. Mahama aims to support Chef Failatu in realizing her dream and bringing pride to Ghana.

Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini, shared this information in a Facebook post after his visit to Failatu at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

Additionally, the MP contributed GH¢10,000 to assist her in her record-setting endeavor. Suhuyini expressed admiration for Failatu’s presentation skills and energy, commending her for standing out and bringing glory to the country.

“Her tenacity, the grandeur, her energy, the food packaging, the camera works, the buzz in the city (not Accra or Kumasi),” he wrote in a Facebook post.

