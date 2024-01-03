It’s day 3 of the cook-a-thon attempt and Chef Failatu is still striving, looking confident and more determined than ever.

After completing 56 hours, Chef Faila has just about 64 hours or more to set a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Currently, she has prepared over 50 local cuisines and served hundreds of patrons boosting her at the Modern City Hotel, Tamale.

Dignitaries have also thronged the venue to offer moral support, as well as the Vice President, Bawumia, who donated GHS 30,000.

Watch a livestream of Chef Faila’s attempt below: