Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian event organiser who recently attempted to break the longest singing marathon for the Guinness World Records, is hopeful about Chef Failatu Abdul Razak’s cook-a-thon attempt.

She said in a recent interview on TV3 that she had already sent Chef Faila her regards.

“I sent her [Chef Faila] well wishes by my social media,” she said.

Afua Asantewaa also mentioned that her team may consider going to Tamale to cheer Faila on as she embarks on her attempt.

“I don’t know her in person, and I don’t know if my team has been having discussions as to how we could go and support her. But of course, I have to rest for a while. So we are praying that before she ends or sets the record, we will say hello. We will pass by but if we are not able to, I know that she can,” she noted.

Afua added she has received a lot of messages indicating that many people will be applying for various attempts in the Guinness World Records in the coming days.

“I mean, in this attempt, Ghanaians are ready for it and you should be ready for more. I have a lot in my DM’s. People are trying so hard to visit the Guinness World Record website to see what they can do. So we’ll be having a series of these attempts day in, day out. But I know she [Chef Falb] can do it. She has done it. If I was able to do it, she would equally do it,” she said.

On January 1, 2024, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak started an attempt to break the current Guinness World Records’ longest cooking marathon record.

From the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, she intends to cook for over 120-hours to beat the 119-hour record set by Alan Fisher.

In the meantime, Ugandan chef Dorcus Mirembe, popularly known as Mama D, who cooked for 144 hours, is awaiting Guinness World Records’ validation.