An illegal miner has invaded the Tano-Anwia forest reserve, a key biodiversity area of international significance, destroying more than seven football fields of the protected forest in the Western Region.

JoyNews enquiries reveal the Enchi District of the Forestry Commission knew about the mining activity months earlier but failed to act or trigger the necessary protocols to stop the illegality.

The degraded site is worse compared to what Akonta mining’s illegal invasion did to the Tano-Nimri reserve.

