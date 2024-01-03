The revitalization and expansion of the Accra-Tema Motorway has officially kicked off on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The ambitious 19.5-kilometer project is set to transform the roadway into a 10-lane expanse, stretching from the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout to the Tema roundabout.

Taking charge of this significant undertaking is Maripoma Enterprise Limited, a Ghanaian-owned construction firm overseeing the entire project.

The announcement was made by Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highways, during his inspection of various road projects in Accra.

Accompanied by his team, the Minister toured ongoing drainage initiatives at Tema Community 11 and 12, along with the expansion project of the Tema Motorway.

Amoako-Attah clarified that the Accra-Tema Motorway project signifies the inaugural phase of the broader expansion effort.

The subsequent phases involve the section from Tetteh Quarshie to Apenkwa for the second phase, followed by the third phase extending from Apenkwa to Neoplan.

Assuring the public of a prompt execution of the project, the Minister called upon entities with billboards along the route to promptly remove them.

Amoako-Attah foresees a substantial transformation in road infrastructure throughout 2024, marked by the commissioning of completed projects.

Expressing contentment with the progress of drainage work in communities 11 and 12, he lauded the contractor for their commendable efforts.

The Minister emphasized the necessity for contractors to engage with local communities before commencing projects to ensure smooth cooperation, recognizing the inconvenience such endeavors may cause residents.

Encouraging a human-centric approach to construction, he stressed the importance of contractors briefing residents about the project to enable them to plan adequately.

The Minister also acknowledged the repair of slabs by contractors, facilitating residents’ access to their homes.

Amoako-Attah issued a stern warning, emphasizing the imperative of delivering quality work.

Any construction company found providing substandard work will face legal consequences, reinforcing the commitment to achieving value for money in government projects.

Addressing concerns about the completion of the Tema bridge, the Minister confirmed its fulfillment, highlighting the accomplishment of 50 similar bridges across the country.

Technical Director of Raceg Construction Limited, Mr. Kingsley Attafuah, provided updates on the Tema drainage system, assuring Ghanaians that 80 percent of the project has been completed since its initiation in July 2023.

He guaranteed the timely completion of the remaining work to pave the way for road construction starting in March 2024.

