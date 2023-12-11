The government is set to invest $380 million in the reconstruction of the Accra-Tema Motorway, spanning at least 10 lanes.

This 19.5-kilometer stretch, along with an additional 8.1 kilometers, totaling 27.6 kilometers, will undergo reconstruction in collaboration with a private entity acting through the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF).

Parliament has approved the project, which is scheduled to commence in 2024, with a projected duration of 36 months.

The initiative also encompasses the reconstruction of key areas such as the Tetteh Quarshie interchange, Dworwulu stretch, Lashibi, Community 18, and other ancillary works.

Operating under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreement, a section of the document outlines that the GIIF special purpose vehicle, ATEP Limited, will be granted exclusive rights for a 30-year period to execute the project.

This involves planning, designing, engineering construction, and commissioning.

ATEP will also undertake the financing, operation, maintenance, supply and installation of tolling systems, and fee collection until the transfer to the state.

Patrick Boamah, Deputy Chairman of the Finance Committee in Parliament, elaborated on the project’s three phases.

He said the first phase covers the Accra-Tema Motorway, followed by the expansion of the George Bush Highway (Phase 2), and the N6 Nsawam Road (Tesano Junction-Neoplan Junction).

Mr. Boamah highlighted the cost-effectiveness of the project, emphasizing its potential to enhance the country’s economic growth, along with various associated benefits.

