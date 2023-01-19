Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, has said that plans are far advanced to reconstruct the entire 19-kilometre stretch of the Accra-Tema Motorway.

This was after the Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams Iddie, asked about the plans to fix the current mess on the motorway.

The Minister admitted that the motorway has exhausted its life span of 50 years and that the government has gone very far in terms of plans to reconstruct the entire stretch.

He told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday that though their efforts have been very challenging, the project will soon take off.

The Chairman of the Committee, James Klutse Avedzi, asked the Minister why road projects in some parts of the country have been delayed.

The Minister in response attributed the delay to several factors including lack of funds to settle road contractors.

He said the NPP government came to meet a chunk of arrears owed to contractors dating back from 2011, but efforts have been made to clear most of those arrears.

Also, Anya Sowutuom MP, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, inquired from the Minister on efforts put in place to fix streetlights and repair traffic lights on the Pokuase-Awoshie Highway.

The Minister replied that streetlights are under the Energy Ministry, but will work with the sector Minister to save the situation.

He, however, blamed the issue of broken-down traffic lights on the unpatriotic attitude of some Ghanaians who deliberately vandalise them.