Construction work on phase two of the three-tier interchange at the Tema end of the Accra-Tema Motorway has commenced.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday gave the green light through a sod-cutting ceremony.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Deputy Roads Minister, Stephen Jaluluah, said it is being funded with a $27 million grant by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Minister, who doubles as Pru West MP, stated but for the covid-19 pandemic, the phase two would have commenced in 2021.

“The new phase would provide a third tier on the existing two-tier interchange at the main roundabout intersection. One bridge will connect from Tema port and connect to Ashaiman on the Tema-Akosombo road,” he said.

He emphasised the project is expected to be completed in 30 months.

On the main Tema motorway extension project, the Minister added plans are far advanced for work to commence soon.

ALSO READ:

Work to convert Tema Motorway Roundabout into interchange begins

Accra-Tema motorway to get 3 interchanges

He stated it will be a 10-lane motorway with four lanes to be expressed routes in addition to service lanes.

“The delay is partly as a result of financing so we have decided to change the mode. We now want to adopt a Public Private Partnership process.

“So the contractors will look for funding then the government will pay later until it is cleared but the nature of the project will not change,” he added.

Meanwhile, he urged implementing partners to ensure that adequate measures were put in place during construction to ease the inconvenience commuters will face.