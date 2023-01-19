A new joint of reggae legend Bob Marley’s Stir It Up featuring Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie is set to be released on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Taking to social media to make a joint announcement, Sarkodie and Bob Marley’s official team both shared the post with the caption:

A special new version of “Stir It Up” is coming THIS FRIDAY featuring Ghanaian 🇬🇭 artiste @Sarkodie!

Reacting to the collaboration, Sarkodie described it as one of the highest moments in his career and life.

He said: “What a way to kick-start this year !!! Definitely one of the highest moments in my career/Life… Big shouts to the team at island records @akosuas_@Jaykjs and the Marley family for getting me on this amazing project by the legend #bobmarley… such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the Gong…”

